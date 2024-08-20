Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India's low-cost carriers rule the skies dominated by IndiGo: Report

India's low-cost carriers rule the skies dominated by IndiGo: Report

India's LCC share is much higher than the global average of 34 per cent, reported by OAG for 2024

indigo airlines, indigo

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India ranks no. 1 among the top 10 countries with the highest share of low-cost carriers (LCCs) in overall airline capacity. According to the latest data from global travel data provider OAG, LCCs in India which are dominated by IndiGo, holds 71 per cent of the total seat capacity. This is ahead of its closest competitor, Indonesia, where LCCs control 64 per cent of the overall airline seat capacity.

India’s LCC share is much higher than the global average of 34 per cent, reported by OAG for 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In contrast, China, one of the largest airline markets, remains dominated by legacy full-service carriers (FSCs), with LCCs holding only a 12 per cent market share. The UK market, however, is nearly evenly split, with LCCs having a slight edge over legacy carriers, thanks to multiple LCCs such as Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air.

Countries with a higher share of LCCs compared to FSCs include Brazil in Latin America, and Italy and Spain in Europe. Developed countries like the US, Germany, and Japan are still predominantly served by FSCs.

chart

The growing prominence of LCCs is evident from OAG’s data, which shows that the top four airlines in the world are LCCs: Southwest, Ryanair, IndiGo, and easyJet.

More From This Section

mining

SC ruling on royalties to affect profitability of mining companies: Moody's

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

Isro chief S Somnath

India aims 10% share in global space economy in 10 yrs: Isro chief Somanath

Online games, Online rummy, Online gaming

DPIIT floats note to seek distinction between online game of skill, chance

coal mine

Battery-storage costs must drop 15% to avoid new coal capacity: Report


Since 2019, LCCs have increased their global share of capacity by 13 per cent, while legacy carriers have yet to fully recover to their pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

In India, much of the LCC’s success is due to IndiGo’s massive expansion. In July this year, IndiGo controlled 62 per cent of the domestic passenger market share and dominated the LCC sector with a 70.2 per cent share, including Akasa and SpiceJet.

However, Indian carriers still face challenges in shoring up ancillary revenues, which include fees for seats, food, special check-ins, seat upgrades, and extra luggage. The potential to increase these revenues in India appears limited.

IndiGo’s ancillary income accounted for 7.1 per cent of its total revenues in 2022, at $5.86 per traveller, ranking it 54 out of 64 airlines, according to CarTrawler, a business-to-business provider of the car rental and mobility solutions to the travel industry. In comparison, among the top 10 largest LCCs globally, Ryanair Group’s ancillary income represented 35.7 per cent of its total revenues, easyJet’s was 33.9 per cent, and Southwest’s was 24.9 per cent. IndiGo lags in this regard.

Also Read

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

Here's why Kotak Institutional Equities thinks IndiGo stock may rerate

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo aims to increase women pilots in workforce to over 1,000 in 1 year

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

Central Asia gives India's largest budget carrier IndiGo its wings

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

Air India

Six infants among 205 people evacuated by Air India from B'desh amid unrest

Topics : IndiGo airlines Aviation industry low cost airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon