Home / Industry / News / Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.
Earlier in March, the government imposed a ban on this product till July 31.
"Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to January 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said a revamped non-preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system has been launched.
An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

