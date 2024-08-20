Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.
Earlier in March, the government imposed a ban on this product till July 31.
"Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to January 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said a revamped non-preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system has been launched.
An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)