Home / India News / IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

IndiGo inducts 77 female pilots to mark 77 yrs of country's independence

The induction of 72 female pilots for the Airbus fleet and 5 for the ATR fleet to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence marks a milestone

indigo airlines, indigo

The airline has around 14 per cent women pilots compared to a global average of 7-9 per cent women pilots in the workforce. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo on Wednesday inducted 77 female pilots for its Airbus and ATR planes to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence.
With the latest induction, the carrier has more than 800 female pilots.
The induction of 72 female pilots for the Airbus fleet and 5 for the ATR fleet to celebrate 77 years of the country's independence marks a milestone, the airline said in a release.
The airline has around 14 per cent women pilots compared to a global average of 7-9 per cent women pilots in the workforce, it added.
Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at IndiGo, said the airline has always promoted a workplace that thrives on diversity and inclusivity.
Among other initiatives, IndiGo has introduced life cycle initiatives that provide flexibility to lady pilots with children under five years old to choose a reduced flying contract.
As of March 31, 2024, the airline had 36,860 permanent employees, including 5,038 pilots and 9,363 cabin crew.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day IndiGo Airline sector women pilot

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

