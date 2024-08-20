Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / SC ruling on royalties to affect profitability of mining companies: Moody's

SC ruling on royalties to affect profitability of mining companies: Moody's

In a major victory for mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court had on August 14 allowed them to seek dues from April 1, 2005 on royalty and tax on mineral rights

mining

During the hearing on July 31, the Centre and mining companies have opposed the demand of states for refund of royalty.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Ratings has said the Supreme Court ruling on royalties and taxes will be credit negative for mining companies like Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Vedanta Resources Ltd, as it will dent their cash flows and affect their profitability.
In a major victory for mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court had on August 14 allowed them to seek dues from April 1, 2005 on royalty and tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land from the Centre in a staggered period of 12 years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The retrospective taxes are credit negative for companies with mining operations in India such as Tata Steel Ltd (Baa3 stable), UltraTech Cement Ltd (Baa3 stable), JSW Steel Ltd (Ba1 stable) and Vedanta Resources Ltd (Caa3 negative) because the instalment payments will dent their cash flows," Moody's Ratings said in a statement.
"These companies will have to pay state taxes going forward that will hurt their profitability," it said.
"While the companies' retrospective taxes could be significant, the effect on their cash flows will be eased because owed taxes will be paid in installments over 12 years beginning 1 April 2026," Moody's Ratings said.
Companies' ability to pass on higher costs to customers could also mitigate the effect on their profitability, as per the statement.

More From This Section

Isro chief S Somnath

India aims 10% share in global space economy in 10 yrs: Isro chief Somanath

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

Online games, Online rummy, Online gaming

DPIIT floats note to seek distinction between online game of skill, chance

handloom

About 2,000 registrations issued under 'India Handloom' brand: Govt

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Demand for Indian AI talent to double by 2027 but quality a hurdle: Report

However, the new taxes as well as denting cash flows, could prompt them to recalibrate their capital spending plans, it said.
During the hearing on July 31, the Centre and mining companies have opposed the demand of states for refund of royalty collected since 1989.
The July 25 verdict had overruled a 1989 judgement and subsequent decisions of the apex court, which held that only the Centre has power to impose royalty on minerals and mineral-bearing land.
Some opposition-ruled mineral rich states then sought refund of royalty levied by the Centre and taxes from the mining companies since the 1989 verdict.
The matter of refund was heard on July 31 and order was reserved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumNMDC

Volume rebound, moderate valuation positive for mining major NMDC

mining

SC verdict to hit mining firms; Tata Steel, JSW Steel to see lower profits

infra construction

Local manufacturing will offer 25K cr annual opportunity for vendors: ICRA

PremiumIn a bid to harness its underwater resources, the government has introduced rules for auctioning offshore mineral assets, ensuring a transparent and competitive process.

Govt makes offshore mineral rules stricter but eases awarding process

mining

Mining companies' operating costs could surge after SC ruling, says Fitch

Topics : Retrospective Tax Mining industry Mining firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon