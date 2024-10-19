Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India seeks binding critical minerals pact with US to boost exports, FTA

India seeks binding critical minerals pact with US to boost exports, FTA

India pushes for a binding critical minerals pact amid discussions to restructure the India-US CEO Forum

critical mineral block

The push for a broader pact comes against the backdrop of Goyal’s visit to the US earlier this month. | Representational Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States (US) on critical minerals, India is now seeking a binding pact on such minerals between both nations.

Such a pact will pave the way for India to become a manufacturing hub and also boost its exports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“I had suggested that the critical mineral MoU be converted to a critical mineral partnership and become a starting point to an FTA (free trade agreement),” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Saturday.

Unlike an MoU, a partnership on critical minerals between India and the US will be binding in nature.
 
If such a partnership materialises between both countries, India will be able to get ‘FTA-like status’ and will be eligible for some benefits under the US Inflation Reduction Act. The US signed a similar agreement with Japan on electric vehicle battery minerals in March.

However, considering that the US election is slated for next month, a decision on India’s proposal will be taken when the new government takes charge.

More From This Section

Reservations to apply in internship scheme; Rs 800 crore pilot launched

125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Analog Devices sees India as key R&D hub: Company's India head

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman meets Mexican minister on backdrop of bilateral trade summit

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

ITU secretary-general echoes PM's call for framework on digital tech

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.

Software services export grows to $205.2 bn in FY24, US major destination


The push for a broader pact comes against the backdrop of Goyal’s visit to the US earlier this month. Both sides had signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand and diversify critical mineral supply chains, with the aim of ensuring greater resilience in the critical minerals sector.

The minister also said that during his visit to New York and Washington, there was a discussion to restructure the CEO Forum. The India-US CEO Forum is a platform that allows private sector members to develop and provide recommendations to the Indian and US governments, reflecting the private sector’s views, concerns, and suggestions, including the creation of an environment in which bilateral economic links are strengthened.

The Forum is chaired jointly by Goyal and the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. From the private sector, the Forum is co-chaired by N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and James Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

Also Read

mining minerals mines

Rajasthan to launch new mineral policy to boost revenue, streamline mining

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks pleas against verdict allowing states to levy tax on minerals

India US Flag

India, US may sign pact on critical minerals to bolster trade ties

mineral mining

India joins US-led security finance network to secure critical minerals

mining minerals mines

Rajasthan govt to launch new mineral policy to attract investment

Topics : mineral sector mineral import mineral production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon