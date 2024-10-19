Business Standard
125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Companies have listed 1.25 lakh internship opportunities so far for candidates under the PM Internship Scheme, according to sources.

The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration by candidates at 5 pm on October 12.

The sources in the know on Saturday said that so far 250 top companies have been registered under the scheme and 1.25 lakh internship offers have been made by companies.

The scheme's pilot project had envisaged providing 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the candidates. The internships are set to commence on December 2.

Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry through the portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in'.

 

Under the scheme, an intern will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

The initial cost of the scheme's pilot project is estimated at Rs 800 crore.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

