Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Software services export grows to $205.2 bn in FY24, US major destination

Software services export grows to $205.2 bn in FY24, US major destination

The US was the major software export destination with a 54 per cent share, followed by Europe (31 per cent share), where the United Kingdom was a major destination country

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.

Cross-border supply of software services inched up to 83.5 per cent in 2023-24. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's total exports of software services, including services delivered by foreign affiliates of Indian companies, increased to $ 205.2 billion during 2023-24 from $ 200.6 billion in the previous fiscal, according to a Reserve Bank survey.

India's exports of software services (excluding their sales through overseas commercial presence) increased by 2.8 per cent during 2023-24 to $ 190.7 billion, according to the data related to the 2023-24 round of RBI annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled-services (ITES) exports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US was the major software export destination with a 54 per cent share, followed by Europe (31 per cent share), where the United Kingdom was a major destination country, according to the data.

 

In the survey, 7,226 software export companies were contacted, of which 2,266 firms, including most of the large companies, responded. The participating companies together accounted for nearly 89 per cent of total software services exports.

"Computer services accounted for over two-thirds of India's total software services exports during the year; BPO services remained the dominant component of ITES exports," the survey said, adding private limited companies recorded higher growth in export of software services when compared to that by public limited companies.

Further, the US dollar remained the principal invoicing currency for India's software exports with a 72 per cent share, followed by the euro, rupee and pound sterling.

In terms of modes of delivery, cross-border supply of software services inched up to 83.5 per cent in 2023-24, whereas the share of overseas commercial presence mode of delivery declined to 7 per cent from 7.5 per cent in the previous year and 13.7 per cent in 2013-14.

Offsite services accounted for 90 per cent of the total export of software services. This share has risen from 80 per cent ten years ago.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Technologies

Tata Tech-BMW form 50:50 JV to focus on software-driven solutions

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India

India hub driving global AI innovation; new campus plans on track: SAP Labs

apple, apple logo

Apple begins testing AI software to bring a smarter Siri to iPhone 16

Salesforce

Salesforce keen on expanding in India, to invest more in Hyderabad, B'luru

online gaming digital gaming

Nazara to invest Rs 982 cr in PokerBaazi parent firm, buy 47.7% stake

Topics : Software services IT-software sector services export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon