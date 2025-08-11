Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

India, world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has the capacity to make around 18 million to 20 million metric tonnes per annum of alloy steel, used in auto, defence and aerospace sectors

Reuters NEW DELHI
Aug 11 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

The Indian alloy steel producers' association has filed an anti-dumping petition with the federal trade ministry against cheap imports from China, its senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has the capacity to make around 18 million to 20 million metric tonnes per annum of alloy steel, which is used in the auto, defence and aerospace sectors.

"China is selling wire rods of alloy steel at very low prices, and imports have gone up considerably in the last three years, hurting the local alloy steel producers," said Anil Dhawan, director general, Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPA).

 

Alloy steel wire rods are mainly used for automobiles and their components, Dhawan said.

Dhawan said the anti-dumping petition was filed on July 31 with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which falls under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ASPA's members include JSW Steel, India's biggest steelmaker, as well as Jindal Steel, Kalyani Steels, and Mukand Sumi Special Steel, among others.

In April, India imposed a 12 per cent temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

