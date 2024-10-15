Indian data should remain in Indian data centres, says Akash Ambani

At the inauguration, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani advocated for the government to embrace a holistic Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy focused on self-sufficiency. Significantly, Ambani also urged the government to expedite the draft of the 2020 data centre policy.
“Indian data should remain in Indian data centres. Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres should get all necessary incentives, including incentives for power consumption,” Ambani said.
“AI is absolutely critical for realising our dreams of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India under your (PM's) leadership should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum Atmanirbhar efforts,” Ambani said. He stressed that Jio remains committed to democratising AI and offering powerful AI models and services to Indians at affordable prices. “Towards this end, we are laying the grounds for a national AI infrastructure,” Ambani stressed.
India needs accelerated talent generation on a scale necessary to make the country a global leader in AI. Touching upon the controversial issue of how the job market will be affected by AI, Ambani said some existing jobs will evolve, while many more exciting opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship “will be created in a rapid manner, just like during the adoption of the computer and the internet.”
Speaking at the same event, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea’s fundraise and subsequent capital expenditure cycle have placed the telco on a more secure footing, ensuring it remains dynamic and competitive, and argued it has begun to make a turnaround.
“Vodafone Idea has already announced the next phase of capex worth $3.6 billion with three global partners, Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. These are all key steps that place VIL on a more secure footing and ensure that the company remains dynamic and competitive,” he said.