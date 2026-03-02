Indian hotel firms tread carefully on West Asia plans amid instability

“We are currently focused on our India-first strategy and while we are not opposed to looking at international markets, we will adopt a wait-and-watch strategy for now,” said Arjun Baljee, president of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd and founder of the ICONIQA brand of hotels. The Bengaluru-headquartered hotel chain, listed on the bourses, was previously exploring international locations including the Middle Eastern region, as it intended to expand its existing overseas presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

A senior industry executive requesting anonymity said that since gestation periods for setting up or building hotels were long — typically taking up to three to four years in greenfield projects, sometimes even more if it is an ultra-luxury property — companies wanting to expand into the region can afford to take slower decisions and hence wait out the period of uncertainty that is now building in West Asia.

The Middle East or West Asia is among the top drawers of Indian travellers and outbound tourists, besides being a global hub for aviation and transit travel to Europe and the US markets. In the full year of 2025, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were among the top two outbound travel markets, with 36.6 per cent share of the total 32.7 million outbound Indian travellers going to these countries, as per data from the Ministry of Tourism. About 8.6 million people travelled to the UAE and 3.4 million to Saudi Arabia last year. The region also houses a sizable Indian population, with over 9 million Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — mostly in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain — as per Ministry of External Affairs data.

Indian hotel companies, therefore, are spreading their wings to get more share from the Indian diaspora as well as the global traveller but with the US and Israel conducting military strikes inside Iran, volatility may continue for some time. Companies are hoping that the situation gets resolved soon.

Indian hotel chains already have adequate exposure to the region. Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the country’s largest group with multiple hotel brands and the most iconic of them being Taj Hotels — the only international expansion brand being taken up by the Tata group company — has almost ten new properties in the pipeline in the region. The company, which operates three properties in Dubai, plans to include two luxury hotels in Bahrain in three years and two in Saudi Arabia in the next three to four years.

Meanwhile, luxury hotel chain Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, which listed on the BSE in 2025, announced its global debut last year after it signed binding agreements to acquire a 25 per cent stake in a luxury beachfront resort at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.