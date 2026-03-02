“This is the first time the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked. Ships are currently not passing through the route due to high risk. Our immediate plan is to diversify sources and buy crude oil which will not pass through Hormuz. We will also look at cargoes in the safe waters,” a refinery executive said on condition of anonymity.

Oil on water is the volume of crude oil loaded on a ship and currently at sea, but that has not yet been delivered to the buyer at the destination port. Due to the recent sanctions imposed by the West, the volumes of such shipments have risen dramatically. India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) are also expected to draw on their inventory stocks, which are estimated at around 25 days.

On Monday, India’s oil ministry said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country. In view of ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG and other petroleum products with senior officials from the government and state-run energy giants, the ministry said in a post on X.

Queries sent to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ( IOCL ), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( BPCL ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( HPCL ), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and India’s oil ministry remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The crisis in West Asia poses serious energy security risks for India, as roughly 83 per cent of the country’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, around 51 per cent of crude oil supply and 56 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are sourced via Hormuz-linked routes, according to estimates by Yes Securities.

Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on Monday after Iran launched retaliatory attacks following US and Israeli-led military strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Crude oil prices jumped to around $80 per barrel in early Monday trading, up from around $72 per barrel at the close on Friday.

Cargoes from the Middle East might have to take a longer route via the Cape of Good Hope to reach Indian shores, as shipping firms avoid the Strait of Hormuz route, a second executive said. “India would only receive one-fourth of the Gulf supply if the alternate route is taken. We do not expect the Strait of Hormuz to be closed beyond a few days. Nobody, including Trump, would want that,” the third executive said.

Despite mounting tensions, executives said increasing reliance on Russian crude oil barrels is not being actively considered as of now, primarily to avoid violating sanctions. “Every company has a risk appetite. Getting a (Russian) oil cargo which is clean in all aspects is a challenge. In the end, the onus comes on buyers,” the executive said.