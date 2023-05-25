Indian Steel Association, AISC ink MoU to unlock new avenues in sector

The MoU was signed on May 21, in Manila, Philippines. “The MoU aims to leverage the strengths, expertise, and resources of both organizations to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and sustainability in the steel industry,” a statement from ISA said.

Industry body, Indian Steel Association (ISA), and the ASEAN Iron and Steel Council (AISC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation between Indian and ASEAN steel industry.