Indian Steel Association, AISC ink MoU to unlock new avenues in sector

"MoU aims to leverage the strengths, expertise, and resources of both organizations to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and sustainability in the steel industry," a statement from ISA said

BS Reporter Kolkata
Steel

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Industry body, Indian Steel Association (ISA), and the ASEAN Iron and Steel Council (AISC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation between Indian and ASEAN steel industry.
The MoU was signed on May 21, in Manila, Philippines. “The MoU aims to leverage the strengths, expertise, and resources of both organizations to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and sustainability in the steel industry,” a statement from ISA said.

The delegation from India was led by Dilip Oommen, president ISA and CEO AMNS India, and was attended by the Secretary-Generals of ISA and SEAISI and other senior officials of ISA, South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) and AISC.
The MoU was signed by Dilip Oommen and Purwono Widodo, President of ASEAN Iron and Steel Council and President Director of PT Krakatau Steel.


 

Topics : ASEAN Indian Steel Association Steel growth

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

