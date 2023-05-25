close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IICA starts 3-day training programme on leadership for senior DGCA officers

The importance of building resilience and integrating emotional intelligence and empathy was also focused upon when setting the pace for the three-day training programme, IICA said

BS Web Team New Delhi
civil aviation

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Corporate Officers (IICA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Corporate Officers, on Thursday, started a three-day training programme on 'leadership skills' for senior officers of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The training programme sought to drive excellence and establish leadership by addressing essential components of human behavioural cognition through professional skill development.

During the programme's inaugural session, Praveen Kumar, Director General and CEO, IICA, and Manish Kumar, Joint Director General, DGCA, emphasised the need for leadership training programmes for government officials and corporate executives.
The importance of building resilience and integrating emotional intelligence and empathy was also focused upon in setting the pace for the three-day training programme, IICA said in a statement.

Dr RP Kashyap, Director (Training), DGCA, and Dr Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor and Head, School of Business Environment, IICA, highlighted that the training programme for senior and responsible officers of DGCA is expected to act as catalysts for the participants to create and sustain more leaders, infusing impetus towards nation-building.
Meanwhile, eminent subject-matter experts will be engaged for each day’s session, aligning leadership towards sustainability and responsible governance. On the first day of the training programme, Suneel Keswani emphasised the key aspects of life-long learning in order to lead from better to best. 

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Indian civil aviation system jumps to 55th rank in latest ICAO audit: DGCA

Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022 for violating safety norms: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA recommends measures to boost mental health of crew

Assocham inks agreement with ICMAI to curb money laundering activities

IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

Indian Steel Association, AISC partner to unlock opportunities in steel

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Global DRAM chip demand expected to overtake supply by June: Report


Deepa Bhatia, Neel Sodhi, Anshu Anand, and Jaideep Singh will lead the following two days of programming. They will emphasise the need for efficient communication, teamwork, and stress management.
Topics : IICA DGCA BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IICA starts 3-day training programme on leadership for senior DGCA officers

civil aviation
2 min read

Chinese firms fuel Fentanyl drug abuse epidemic, earn millions in crypto

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
3 min read

Global uncertainty casts shadow on India's FDI inflows in FY24: Experts

fdi
2 min read

Assocham inks agreement with ICMAI to curb money laundering activities

Assocham wants infra spend be increased to 10% of GDP
1 min read

3 versions of Vande Bharat trains by Feb-March next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat train
3 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon