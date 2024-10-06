Business Standard
IndiGo's punctuality drops to 54% on Saturday due to systems outage

The airline's OTP between October 1 and October 4 was somewhere between 74.9 and 80.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, saw its on-time performance (OTP) plummet to just 54 per cent on Sunday (October 5), as a systems outage left passengers enduring lengthy delays at airports.

The airline's OTP between October 1 and October 4 was somewhere between 74.9 and 80.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data. IndiGo currently operates about 2,150 daily flights. Other airlines' punctuality was not affected on Saturday.

The outage on Saturday lasted several hours, with systems returning to normal late that night. "Our systems are back to normal and are running smoothly," IndiGo posted on X at 11.11 PM on Saturday, apologising for the inconvenience caused to customers.

On-time performance in Oct 2024

Date IndiGo Air India SpiceJet Vistara Akasa Air
1/10/2024 74.9 82.8 71.4 82.7 78.7
2/10/2024 77.2 85.4 77.5 81.1 75.3
3/10/2024 80.3 82.3 83.7 75.9 79.7
4/10/2024 80.3 82.9 81.8 75.9 77.8
5/10/2024 54 84.9 89.4 72.4 78.9
 
Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

