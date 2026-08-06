Industrial infrastructure gets fresh impetus with UPSIDA board approval

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has approved the layout plans for two industrial areas in Fatehpur and Ayodhya districts at its 51st board meeting held earlier this week. This decision by the nodal agency aims to catalyse planned industrial development, systematic land use, faster plot allotment, and scale up infrastructure for encouraging new investments, while establishing the state as an industrial hub.

As of now, there are 165 industrial areas across 17 districts.

According to UP Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development and UPSIDA Chairman Alok Kumar, the policy will facilitate the revival of dormant industrial assets, encourage investments, restore production, create employment, and foster effective utilisation of industrial land. He underlined that Purvanchal expressway, Ganga expressway, Bundelkhand expressway, dedicated freight corridor, and the emerging multimodal logistics network are integrating the state’s industrial areas with domestic and global supply chains.

This will reduce logistics costs, enhance industrial competitiveness, and support the development of world-class industrial clusters in the state, he added.

“The state government's investor-friendly policies and rapidly expanding connectivity network have created an ecosystem for manufacturing and industrial growth,” he added.

The UPSIDA Board has approved ₹9,000 crore in its FY27 annual Budget, compared with nearly ₹4,500 crore in FY26. It also approved proposals for land acquisition and purchase for the development of new industrial areas.

Meanwhile, UPSIDA is also framing a new 'Resumption Policy' for reviving sick industrial units. The policy will benefit units that have cleared outstanding dues and obtained “No Dues Certificates” (NDC), as well as units that commenced production but subsequently became sick due to unavoidable factors.