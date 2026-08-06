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Home / Industry / News / Policy reforms speed up coal block operationalisation: Coal Secretary

Policy reforms speed up coal block operationalisation: Coal Secretary

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said recent policy changes have reduced mine development timelines by up to 14 months, enabling faster commercial production

Vikram Dev Dutt, Coal secy

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt | Iamge: X/@CoalIndiaHQ

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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The recent policy reforms in India's coal sector have streamlined captive and commercial operations by reducing the operationalisation timelines for fully and partially explored blocks, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt has said.

Aided by the government's policy reforms, the operationalisation timelines for fully explored coal blocks have been reduced by 11 months and partially explored blocks by 14 months, Dutt said.

Cutting operationalisation timelines drastically reduces regulatory and administrative gestation periods, enabling faster mine development and quicker commercial production.

Speaking during a meeting of Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday, Dutt said that continuous reforms introduced in the coal sector have reduced the operationalisation timeline for fully explored blocks from 51 months to 40 months and partially explored blocks from 66 months to 52 months.

 

Captive and commercial mines have played an important role in achieving 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the last two financial years, he said, adding that these mines have contributed around 20 per cent of the country's coal production in the last financial year.

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Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said that commercial coal mining is one of the shining examples of many reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 12 years. The minister said that 14 rounds of commercial coal mine auctions have already been completed and the 15th round is currently under process.

Referring to the auction process, the minister said that the Centre is actively engaging with industry bodies and private companies by organising roadshows and stakeholder consultations to ensure greater awareness and wider participation.

Members of the Committee appreciated the Ministry's efforts towards reforming the coal sector and offered valuable suggestions on further improving private sector participation and balancing commercial mining growth with environmental and community concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : coal sector coal industry coal policy Coal ministry

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 1:36 PM IST