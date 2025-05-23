IRB Infra eyes asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion in next three years

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), India's largest road operator, is eyeing a road asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion in the next three years from the current base of Rs 80,000 crore.

The growth will largely come from the toll-operated-transfer (TOT) segment, Anil Yadav, director, investor relations, IRB Infra, told Business Standard in an interview.

The company is banking on the government’s road asset monetisation programme and availability of sufficient capital to bid for TOT projects amid the healthy balance sheet of the company.

“In the last decade, the road sector saw significant government expenditure. Most projects were funded entirely