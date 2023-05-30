close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT hardware players to lose on PLI incentives for failing to meet targets

Under revised scheme, 5% penalty to be deducted from amount due if actual PLI figure for a year is 25-50% lower; if shortfall exceeds 50%, then penalty is 10%

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
semiconductor

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The revised IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will include eligibility thresholds on incremental investments and sales as well as penalties from the payable amount for a shortfall in committed targets of the applicants in a move to encourage additional investments.
The government on Tuesday released the official notification for the IT hardware PLI 2.0 – the scheme offers incentives of up to nine per cent on the incremental sales of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and edge computing devices manufactured in the country to attract investments in the sector.

According to the scheme document, every beneficiary of the PLI 2.0 scheme must use firmware for servers from Indian sources or other “trusted foreign sources”, as certified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Firmware refers to an embedded code that enables the hardware to run.
Each applicant may need to provide an estimated PLI amount provided by the applicant for individual years, which will act as a ceiling. “To keep projection discipline in the scheme, there will be a provision for a penalty of 5 per cent from payable PLI amount if the actual PLI amount for a year is less by 25-50 per cent and a penalty of 10 per cent, if the shortfall is more than 50 per cent from the estimated PLI amount given by the applicant at the time of application,” the notification says.

The applicants may also be able to get incentive more than the ceiling for a particular year provided there is an unutilised incentive available in that particular year subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 4,500 crore for global companies, Rs 2,250 crore for hybrid (global/domestic) companies and Rs 500 crore for domestic companies.
The new scheme will provide additional incentives for the localisation of certain optional items. Localisation of semiconductor design, IC manufacturing, and packaging have been newly added to the scheme as incentivised components.

Also Read

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

Green hydrogen manufacturing to come under PLI scheme: R K Singh

No closing dates for PLI scheme, govt makes it easier to avail benefits

Govt will soon launch new PLI scheme for IT hardware: Union minister

Bank frauds dip further in FY23, private lenders report maximum cases

Fuel price paradox: How soaring prices crimp households' disposable income

Tech companies lead way with 50% of total flex space in India: Report

Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23


The cap on maximum incentive amount stands at Rs 4,500 crore for global companies, Rs 2,250 crore for companies with hybrid (global and domestic) production models, and Rs 500 crore for domestic companies. The incentive will depend on net incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year of the Financial Year 2022-23.
Incentives shall apply from July 1, 2023, or April 1, 2024, or April 1, 2025, for a tenure of six years, depending upon the applicants’ choice to commit incremental investment and incremental sales under the PLI 2.0 Scheme. For the first year of the incentive, eligible sales will be considered for nine months starting from 1st July 2023, for which the incentive is being claimed. The number of applications allowed per applicant for support under the Scheme is restricted to one.

The initial window for applying for incentives under the scheme will be a period of the next 45 days. However, the document says this may be extended. The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the existing PLI Scheme for IT Hardware. IFCI will provide secretarial, managerial and implementation support and carry out other responsibilities as assigned by MeitY from time to time.
Topics : Computer IT sector PLI scheme IT ministry

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

55% of cardiac deaths in India caused by delay in seeking care: Lancet

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Battery startup Log9 Materials signs MoU with EV maker Quantum Energy

electric vehicle
2 min read

Sebi cancels Siddhi Vinayak Commodities' registration in NSEL case

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Khalistan
2 min read

Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
2 min read

Most Popular

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon