'IT services export from STPI register unit crossed Rs 9 trillion in FY24'

An MoU was exchanged between STPINEXT initiatives and DBS Bank India aimed at strengthening the tech startup ecosystem in India.

IT services exports from STPI-registered units have crossed Rs 9 lakh crore in the 2024 financial year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of Software Technology Parks of India, Director General Arvind Gupta announced an initiative towards developing India's sovereign cloud journey under the brand name 'Ananta', which will be a hyperscale cloud made by Indians for Indians.

Apart from the conventional Compute Infrastructure Services (IAAS), Ananta will also offer PAAS, SAAS and GPU-based services.

"STPI has played a very crucial and important role for nurturing the IT industry so that it could have reached this stage. The exports from STPI registered units have also reached Rs 9.19 lakh crore," Gupta said.

The STPI registered units in the first year of its establishment in 1991 reported exports of Rs 17 crore.

STPI at the event signed a memorandum of understanding with Sabudh Foundation for creating skill-development initiatives and nurturing the entrepreneurial training ecosystem in DeepTech for Engineering Graduates.

Gupta said that STPI now has 65 centres out of which 57 centres are in tier 2, tier 3 city..

"The (IT) Ministry has mandated us to expand entrepreneurship, expand IT-ITes industries to tier 2, tier 3 cities. As a result of that, we have 55 centres across the country which are in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We have created a lot of employment, lot of revenue, and migration of BPO's to tier 2 and tier 3 cities," Gupta said.

He said that STPI created 24 centres for entrepreneurship across the country, which are domain-specific and it is nurturing more than 1,000 startups in the country.

"Start-ups require a lot of cloud services. Therefore we are also going to launch one platform in a PPP mode with Yotta. It will be called Ananta, where we can provide cloud services to start-up, small IT industries. It will help them in developing deep tech products," Gupta said.