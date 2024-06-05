Food processing industry should focus on quality, says Anita Praveen

Amid growing attention towards food standards in the country, the food processing industries secretary said that the industry should focus on quality.

“Sometimes we say ‘we meet Indian standards’, but there is an international standard, which is better. Profit margins sometimes may have to be cut a little bit to meet them,” said Anita Praveen, secretary at the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, who was speaking at the 15th edition of FICCI Foodworld India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If Europe can have a food quality standard, which has zero sugar in a product, why do we need anything else,” she said, referring to the recent investigation by Swiss agency Public Eye, which had found that global packaged foods major Nestle added sugar in the form of sucrose or honey in its Nido and Cerelac range sold in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Speaking about the changing consumption patterns in the country, Prashant Peres, co-chair, FICCI food processing committee and managing director, India and South Asia, Kellanova, said that consumers now have a heightened awareness of nutrition and nourishment, and are actively seeking benefits from the products without compromising on taste.

“It is a paradox that organisations have to find the answer on how to find the right balance to give to the consumer,” he said, adding, “various things like protein, affinity towards low sugar will see an uptick in the next few years and we will need to find a balance.”

The maker of breakfast cereals like chocos and cornflakes, he said, they have reduced almost 22 per cent added sugar in their products since 2019.

He added that new technology will help companies to further reduce sugar in their products.

Addressing the stakeholders, the secretary further said that the industry will have to stand for itself by building quality products, adding that ultra-processed food cannot become the cause of diseases.

“Processed foods will continue to stay, and it will still be consumed, but let us ensure that it does not get questioned for its quality,” she said.