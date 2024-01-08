Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

In line with China's cross-border e-commerce-integrated pilot zones, India is looking to create a green channel for exports, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday. The commerce department and the revenue department are in talks to ease the procedures for e-commerce exports and speed up the shipments.

Under the plan, e-commerce export zones may be developed near the airports where export clearances are quicker. These zones will have warehouses and returns processing, licensing and customs clearance facilities.





ALSO READ: Chatroom: Extension for exports realisation, RBI should review instructions "Preliminary talks are on with the revenue department to see what kind of ecosystem and regulatory environment can be put in place to facilitate e-commerce exports," an official was quoted in the report as saying.

This is crucial as India has set a target of hitting $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030. This would mean the exports rising 12.2 per cent per year. Currently, India's e-commerce exports worth $1.5 billion are done via postal and courier routes.

The ET report said that setting up of these export hubs is likely to benefit e-commerce companies and those selling on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

China has already established such cross-border pilot zones to streamline customs procedures and promote faster movement of such shipments. The Indian officials are studying this model.





ALSO READ: E-commerce platforms can't become haven for counterfeiters: Delhi HC The special zones are also expected to have scanning machines to fast-track the shipments.

"A green channel for exports could be developed with packaging, labelling and destination clearly mentioned, and scanning machines to fast-track shipments. We are also looking at just in-time clearance for these exports," the official added.