Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jio, Airtel, Vi deposited Rs 4,350 crore for upcoming spectrum auctions

Reliance Jio had a net worth of Rs 2.31 trillion followed by Airtel with Rs 86,260 crore, DoT said. Vodafone Idea had a negative net worth of Rs 1.16 trillion

spectrum

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The three private sector telecom operators - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) - have collectively deposited ₹4,350 crore as earnest money deposit (EMD) for the upcoming spectrum auctions, according to auction-related documents uploaded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday.
 
In the previous spectrum auction, DoT had received total EMD of ₹21,800 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This year Reliance Jio deposited the highest amount at ₹3,000 crore, followed by ₹1,050 crore by Bharti Airtel, and ₹300 crore by Vi, the list of pre-qualified bidders uploaded on the DoT website showed.

Reliance Jio had a net worth of ₹2.31 trillion, while the figure for Airtel stood at ₹86,260 crore, DoT said. Vi had a negative net worth of ₹1.16 trillion.

The upcoming spectrum auctions will be held on 6 June after the general elections are over. All unsold spectrum from the last sale will be up for bidding again. Airwaves in the 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, covering a large chunk of voice and data spectrum, are up for sale.

The auction for 5G airwaves in 2022 had seen high bidding intensity as telecom firms bought spectrum for the new technology, which was available for the first time, and as seven-times higher amount of spectrum was available. As a result, 88 per cent of Bharti and Vi's cumulative winning bids were focused on 3,300 MHz and 26 GHz spectrum bands, a note by Axis Capital has pointed out.
 
However, the auctions are widely expected to record a much lower intensity this time around.
Topics : Reliance Jio Airtel Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Telecom companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon