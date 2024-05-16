Business Standard
India PC market grew 2.6% in Jan-Mar to 3.07 mn units, HP tops chart

HP led the personal computer (PC) market with a 30.1 per cent share despite an 8.8 per cent decline in shipments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The traditional PC market in India, comprising desktops, notebooks, and workstations, grew 2.6 per cent to 30.7 lakh units in the March quarter, market research firm International Data Corporation said on Thursday.
HP led the personal computer (PC) market with a 30.1 per cent share despite an 8.8 per cent decline in shipments.
The company's PC shipment dropped to 9.23 lakh units during the quarter from 10.12 lakh a year ago.
Dell Technologies and Acer Group's PC volume shipments market share grew 28.8 per cent each to 17.5 and 15.4 per cent, respectively.
The market shares of Lenovo and Asus declined to 15.1 and 5.9 per cent, respectively, during the reported quarter.
The share of Lenovo declined 1.3 per cent to 4.64 lakh units from 4.7 lakh while that of Asus declined 8.3 per cent to 1.82 lakh from 1.98 lakh on a year-on-year basis.
 
"The PC market in India is facing challenges in the commercial segment due to reduced PC procurement from the IT and ITES sector and global accounts which traditionally drive significant volumes," IDC India Associate Vice President, Client Devices and IPDS, Navkendar Singh, said.
The market is expected to start recovering by the end of 2024 with refresh buying from the enterprise segment, Singh said.
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report, the desktop and workstation categories grew 10.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent year-on-year, respectively, and notebooks declined 1.7 per cent.
Even with reduced demand for notebooks, premium notebooks (priced above USD 1,000) grew a healthy 21 per cent.
"The vendors have also fast-tracked the local assembly of commercial notebooks, which will help reduce the imports in the next few quarters," Singh said.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

