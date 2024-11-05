Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / JNPA records nearly 12% rise in Oct container traffic to 614,651 TEUs

In the previous month, it handled 7.62 million tonnes of total cargo, 2.26 per cent more compared to the total cargo handled in October 2023

The port had handled a total of 5,49,487 TEUs of containers in October last year. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Tuesday said container traffic at its port rose 11.86 per cent year-on-year to 6,14,651 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in October.

The port had handled a total of 5,49,487 TEUs of containers in October last year, it added.

In the previous month, it handled 7.62 million tonnes of total cargo, 2.26 per cent more compared to the total cargo handled in October 2023.

In October 2024, the port said, it handled 562 container rakes and 88,224 TEUs compared to 555 rakes and 88,412 TEUs in the year-ago period.

In the seven months to October, the total container traffic grew 13.12 per cent year-on-year to 4,142,134 TEUs of containers, while the total cargo during this period stood at 52.42 million tonnes, recording a 5.6 per cent year-on-year growth, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Ports Cargo industry

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

