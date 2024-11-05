Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of US Presidential poll result

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of US Presidential poll result

Brent crude futures ticked up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $75.24 a barrel by 0841 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.65 a barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Opec oil output rebounded in October as Libya resumed output. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be an exceptionally close US presidential election, after rising more than 2 per cent in the previous session as Opec+ delayed plans to hike production in December.

Brent crude futures ticked up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $75.24 a barrel by 0841 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.65 a barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

"We are now in the calm before the storm," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Oil prices had been supported by Sunday's announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as Opec+, to push back a production hike by a month from December as weak demand and rising non-Opec supply depress markets.

 

Still, risk-taking remains limited with a busy week - including the US election, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, and China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting - keeping many traders on the sidelines, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

For now, polls suggest the US presidential race will be closely contested, and any delay in election results or even disputes could pose near-term risks for broader markets or drag on them for longer, added Yeap.

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel pushes DoT for non-discriminatory waiver in telecom sector reforms

Sugar, Sugar crop

Ethanol prices must rise promptly to save sugar mills, ISMA sounds alarm

PVC pipe

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on PVC resins of about $339 per tonne

GCC

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

NTPC

Uttar Pradesh government partners NTPC to float solar power plants

"Eyes are also on China's NPC meeting for any clarity on fiscal stimulus to uplift the country's demand outlook, but we are unlikely to see any strong commitment before the US presidential results, and that will continue to keep oil prices in a near-term waiting game," Yeap said.

Meanwhile, Opec oil output rebounded in October as Libya resumed output, a Reuters survey found, although a further Iraqi effort to meet its cuts pledged to the wider Opec+ alliance limited the gain.

More oil could come from Opec producer Iran as Tehran has approved a plan to increase output by 250,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry's news website Shana reported on Monday.

In the US, a late season tropical storm predicted to intensify into a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this week could reduce oil production by about 4 million barrels, researchers said.

Ahead of US weekly oil data on Wednesday, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday that US crude stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories fell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil strategy, Nov 5: How to trade crude oil as Opec+ delays production hike

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

Late season storm could disrupt 4 mn barrels of US oil output: Researchers

oil markets

How one of the tiniest oil markets cost Trafigura Group over $1 bn

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices rise on reports of Opec+ delaying plans to boost output

market decline nse bse stock market

GDP growth, inflation among key triggers that may drive mkts in Samvat 2081

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices Brent crude

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon