Home / Industry / News / JNPA signs MoUs worth ₹2.2 trillion for port infra, Vadhvan port project

JNPA signs MoUs worth ₹2.2 trillion for port infra, Vadhvan port project

With five container terminals, JNPA is India's largest container port, having a capacity of over 10.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It handled a record 7.3 million TEUs in FY25

A container ship at the Port of Los Angeles

JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft greenfield port at Vadhvan in Maharashtra’s Dahanu (Palghar) district. Once completed, the port is expected to be among the top 10 globally. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) today announced that it has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for projects worth over ₹2.2 trillion, focusing on infrastructure development, financial collaboration and technological advancement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the upcoming Vadhvan Port.
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Apsez) signed two MoUs with JNPA — one worth ₹26,500 crore for participation in offshore projects at Vadhvan Port and another worth ₹25,000 crore for the development of container terminals.
 
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) signed an MoU worth ₹20,000 crore to provide financial support for the Vadhvan project. Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Marine and UAE-based port operator Gulftainer Company also signed MoUs to participate in developing terminals at Vadhvan, with proposed investments of ₹10,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore, respectively.
 

With five container terminals, JNPA is India’s largest container port, having a capacity of over 10.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It handled a record 7.3 million TEUs in FY25.
 
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation signed an MoU worth ₹5,000 crore to finance and develop infrastructure at JN Port, while the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) agreed to cooperate in dredging activities at Mumbai and JN ports under a long-term collaboration valued at ₹1,500 crore. The Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL) will supply two green tugs to JNPA under an MoU valued at ₹300 crore.
 
Global marine contractor Boskalis International BV signed an MoU for the development and maintenance of reclaimed land at Vadhvan Port, with an estimated investment of ₹26,500 crore. Aegis Logistics will develop a multi-cargo terminal for handling containers, bulk and liquid cargo at Vadhvan Port, with an investment of ₹20,000 crore.
 
Bhilosa Industries signed an MoU worth ₹15,000 crore to develop infrastructure supporting marine services, intermodal connectivity and sustainability initiatives. State-run NMDC and engineering major Afcons Infrastructure will each participate in constructing offshore breakwaters for the Vadhvan project, valued at ₹6,500 crore apiece.
 
Other companies entering MoUs with JNPA include NCC (₹26,500 crore), Taiwanese container shipping firm Wan Hai Lines (₹20,000 crore), Hindustan Construction Company (₹6,500 crore), Savita Oil Technologies (₹1,500 crore), Cemindia Project (₹6,500 crore) and Container Corporation of India Ltd (₹500 crore).
 
JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft greenfield port at Vadhvan in Maharashtra’s Dahanu (Palghar) district. Once completed, the port is expected to be among the top 10 globally.
 
JNPA Chairperson Gaurav Dayal said the MoUs, signed during the recently concluded India Maritime Week 2025, will accelerate efforts toward building sustainable, efficient and globally competitive port infrastructure.
 

Topics : shipping ports Shipping firms

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

