Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

At India Maritime Week 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's new shipping laws, digital reforms, and strong maritime vision are propelling the sector's transformation

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's shipping ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that the country’s maritime sector is progressing with great speed and energy.
 
“The maritime sector is driving India’s growth. Over the last decade, it has undergone a major transformation, boosting trade and port infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said at the Maritime Leaders Conclave during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.
 
New laws to modernise maritime governance
 
“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic legislation suited for the 21st century,” he added. “Today, India’s ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world.”
 
 
The new shipping laws strengthen the role of state maritime boards and promote the integration of digital technologies into port management, the Prime Minister said.

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India growing force on world stage: UK PM Starmer updates Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm's President & CEO Cristiano R Amon | Photo: X/ @cristianoamon

PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO, discusses India's growth in AI and innovation

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress must tell who prevented military response after 26/11: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

A century of service to the nation: PM Modi writes on 100 years of RSS

Modi, Narendra Modi

Demographic manipulation poses greater threat to social harmony: PM Modi

 
India Maritime Vision driving expansion
 
Modi also highlighted that under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the sector.
 
“The capacity of India’s major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been substantially reduced,” he said.
 
Cruise tourism has gained momentum, and inland waterways have seen remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent, Modi added.
 
He noted that the number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to 32, while the net annual surplus of ports has risen nine-fold over the past decade.
 

More From This Section

india uk fta free trade

India-UK FTA: Rajasthan exporters see boost in gems, jewellery exports

Rice, broken rice, rice export

Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Economy has weathered global headwinds, GDP to be near 7% in FY26: CEA

sugarcane farmers

UP hikes sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU to hold talks on steel, auto and carbon tax issues under FTA

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister shipping ports maritime sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon