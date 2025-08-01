Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lucknow property prices surge up to 25% as revised circle rates kick in

Lucknow property prices surge up to 25% as revised circle rates kick in

Under the latest rate revision that has come after 10 years, circle rates have been increased in the range of 15-25 per cent, depending on the area and the type of the property

Real Estate, capital market

The rates have been revised on three parameters. | File Image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Property prices in Lucknow will see an increase of up to 25 per cent from Friday with the implementation of revised circle rates -- the minimum cost of a property to determine the stamp duty charges.

Under the latest rate revision that has come after 10 years, circle rates have been increased in the range of 15-25 per cent, depending on the area and the type of the property.

Circle rates in Lucknow were last revised in 2015, Assistant Inspector General of Stamps Ramesh Chand said.

"The price of agricultural land has increased by 15 per cent, while the prices of land meant for housing (non-agriculture) have seen a rise of 20 per cent to 25 per cent," Chand told PTI.

 

He further said the rates have been revised as per the potential of the particular area. As far as the quantum of percentage increase is concerned in this year's revision, it is almost the same as that of 2015, Chand said.

Also Read

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event on the birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh CM Chandrabhanu Gupta, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

BrahMos Aerospace plant will boost India's self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

bank fraud, bank scam

New India Bank ₹122-cr scam: Mumbai Police arrests key accused from Lucknow

Swachh Bharat to external debt: Here're key points to know about Eco Survey

Lucknow, Pune, Indore ranked among India's top-performing municipal bodies

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025premium

Axiom Mission 4, SpaceX Falcon 9, Shubhanshu Shukla

From Lucknow to the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history with Ax-4 launch

The rates have been revised on three parameters.

The first category is non-agriculture land located along roads that are less than 9 metres in width. Other properties have been classified as 'ordinary' and 'premium'.

Flats or apartment complexes that house any two facilities out of swimming pool, club, gym and segment road are counted in the premium category, and the construction cost will also be applicable likewise. "The flats which do not have these facilities will come under the ordinary category," Chand explained.

Premium category properties in Ashok Marg saw a revision of 25 per cent (from Rs 26,000 per sq m to Rs 32,500 per sq m), while the ordinary category property rates have been revised from Rs 24,000 per sq m to Rs 30,000 per sq m.

Land under non-agriculture category located along roads with less than 9 metres of width in Ashok Marg will now be priced 10 per cent higher from Rs 30,500 per sq m to Rs 33,500 per sq m.

Rates in Gulistan Colony have been increased by 29 per cent for both premium as well as ordinary categories.

Indiranagar Sector-1 properties have witnessed an increase of 31 per cent in the circle rates, while those at AP Sen Road and Clay Square areas saw a hike of 29 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Retail real estate sees higher leasing in H1 2025, driven by stable demand

Indian fuel exports to US escape Trump's tariff net, no Russian penalty yet

Indian fuel exports to US escape Trump's tariff net, no Russian penalty yet

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's stranded renewable projects surge past 50 GW amid delays: Report

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

For India's IT cos, growth in Europe may only be a temporary reliefpremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC withdraws Bhushan Power liquidation order, review hearing on Aug 7

Topics : Lucknow Lucknow Metro Real Estate Property rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon