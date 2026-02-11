Delhi Metro's Magenta Line set to become longest corridor with 89 km route

Spanning around 89 kilometres, the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is set to become the longest corridor in the network, with the highest number of interchange and underground stations, strengthening connectivity across the national capital.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), following the sanction of Phase V (A), the extension of the Magenta Line from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista will be taken up.

The IndraprasthaInderlok corridor under Phase IV will also be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line, it said.

With these additions, the total length of the Magenta Line, from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will be around 89 kilometres, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network. Once fully operational, the entire stretch will function as a driverless corridor, the corporation said.

The DMRC said the Magenta Line will have 21 interchange stations after completion. At present, the operational section has four interchange stations -- Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas.

An additional 17 interchange stations will come up under Phase IV and Phase V (A). These include Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal 1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok, it added.

Of these, Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi and Inderlok will serve as triple interchange stations, DMRC said.

According to the corporation, the corridor will have a total of 65 stations, of which 40 will be underground.

The DMRC said the extensive interchange network is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion on key corridors and provide seamless connectivity across the city.

The Magenta Line also features notable engineering landmarks. Haiderpur Badli Mor will be the highest-elevated metro station in the network, with a rail level height of about 28.36 metres. Hauz Khas, already operational, is the deepest underground station in the system at approximately 29 metres, the DMRC added.