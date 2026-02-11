₹150 cr for Ayodhya, ₹500 cr for CM tourism scheme in UP's Budget 2026-27

With ₹150 crore proposed for tourism infrastructure in Ayodhya and ₹500 crore under the Chief Minister Tourism Places Development Scheme, the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 tabled on Wednesday places strong emphasis on spiritual tourism, according to an official statement.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the Budget in the Assembly, outlining allocations aimed at strengthening pilgrimage circuits and enhancing visitor amenities across key religious destinations.

Under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple access road project, construction of the main approach road 'Ram Path' in Ayodhya is nearing completion, the statement said.

Work is also underway to upgrade the road connecting the proposed Vedic Wellness City at Jamthara to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Shri Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad has been allocated ₹150 crore for tourism infrastructure development in the Ayodhya region.

Highlighting the surge in footfall, the statement said that between January and June 2025, nearly 122 crore tourists visited the state, including over 121 crore domestic and more than 33 lakh foreign tourists.

In Mirzapur's Trikoniya area, covering Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Ashtabhuja and Maa Kali Khoh temples, ₹200 crore has been proposed for the development of 'parikrama' paths and public amenities. An additional ₹100 crore has been earmarked for the renovation and reconstruction of public utility-protected temples.

₹100 crore each has been proposed for the development of tourist facilities at Vindhyavasini Devi Dham and in Varanasi. Another ₹100 crore has been allocated for tourism infrastructure in Naimisharanya through the Shri Naimisharanya Teerth Vikas Parishad, while provision has also been proposed for development works in Mathura under the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The statement also noted that the first and second phases of the Vedic Science Centre in Kashi have been completed and academic activities have begun.

Several cultural projects, including museums and memorial complexes linked to prominent personalities and communities, have also been completed or are underway, it added.