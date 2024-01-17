Maharashtra signs MoUs totalling Rs 1.4 trillion at Davos on 1st day

Maharashtra has signed MoUs totalling Rs 1.4 lakh crore here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meetings with a number of business leaders, the state government said on Wednesday.

Shinde also held discussions with senior delegates from South Africa and other countries.

He met senior representatives from Schneider Electric and Louis Dreyfus, among others.

MOUs have been signed with global giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Greenko Energy Projects. These agreements are poised to generate over one lakh jobs in vital sectors across Maharashtra, affirming the state's role as India's stable and dependable gateway for global investors, the state government said.

The chief minister is actively engaged in strategic discussions to forge impactful collaborations and showcase Maharashtra's stability, dependability and commitment to global economic progress at the WEF 2024, it added.