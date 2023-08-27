Confirmation

Maintaining credibility of AI content is a challenge: Times Group MD

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain said he firmly believed that editorial teams were the best self-regulators in safeguarding hard-fought freedoms against external threats

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Artificial intelligence is transforming content formats, tailoring news according to readers' interests and allowing it to seamlessly transcend linguistic diversity, The Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain said here on Sunday.
Addressing Exchange4media's NewsNext summit, he said as newer realms of broadcasting, digital technology and artificial intelligence open up, the challenge would be to uphold ethical standards, put out accurate information to maintain credibility and ensure that algorithms remain unbiased and content trustworthy.
Jain said he firmly believed that editorial teams were the best self-regulators in safeguarding hard-fought freedoms against external threats.
"Today, we stand on the threshold of a new chapter where innovation is our ally and truth our guiding star. In this narrative, remember that the essence of news endures. We adapt, but our purpose remains unaltered -- to inform, inspire, and empower," he said.
As the chief content architect of The Times Group, Jain said that he has been driven all along by the core belief in democratising media and making news accessible to younger and mass audiences using cutting-edge tools.
He also pointed out that he has always emphasized "prescriptive journalism", whereby news entities not just highlight and report issues, but also offer solutions.

Artificial intelligence is not about replacing tradition, but about amplifying it, Jain said.
"Imagine a world where news is tailored precisely to your interests, where data transforms into insightful stories. AI fact-checks at lightning speed, guarding the truth. Language barriers crumble, allowing news to seamlessly transcend linguistic diversity, an essential transformation for a country like India with its multitude of languages and cultures," he added.
Jain said that artificial intelligence was not only aiding journalists but also transforming content formats with text and images morphing into videos, audio, and beyond even as virtual anchors make an appearance.
"Visualise a newsroom where AI-generated visuals enhance storytelling, freeing journalists to delve deeper. Chatbots engage with you directly, answering questions in real-time," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Times Group

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

