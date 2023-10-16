close
Sensex (0.03%)
66305.55 + 22.81
Nifty (0.09%)
19768.40 + 17.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5992.15 + 36.05
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
40673.30 + 167.15
Nifty Bank (0.02%)
44297.50 + 9.55
Heatmap

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

A source told Mint that Pai's total investment in the group might reach $300 million if the deal is finalised

Byju’s

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of a broader deal that is expected to facilitate a partial exit for the Chaudhry family from Aakash Educational Services Ltd, Ranjan Pai, the founder of Manipal Hospitals Group, has offered a Rs 300 crore financial facility to Byju’s parent, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, according to a report by Mint.

The short-term financing of Rs 300 crore will help take care of Byju’s working capital and cash flow requirements. Negotiations are still taking place on some parts of the deal.

A source told Mint that Pai’s total investment in the group might reach $300 million if the deal is finalised.

To decrease its working capital needs,  Byju’s has looked at cutting back on senior management employees. On 26 September,  a report by Mint suggested that the company was letting go of 4,000 employees to cut costs.

The funding by Pai will be used to repay a loan taken by the group from US-based investor Davidson Kempner against the cash flows of Aakash Educational Services. In May this year,  Kempner had offered a loan of Rs 2,000 crore but had only transferred Rs 800 crore to the edtech firm. After reports emerged that  Think & Learn escalated litigation with its overseas term loan lenders, the full loan was not extended.

Pai’s investment into Aakash will help repay this Rs 800 crore back to Kempner, along with Rs 600 crore in interest. This deal will also see Aakash’s founding family swap a part of their Aakash shares into Think & Learn.

In January 2021, the Chaudhry family agreed to sell Aakash to Byju’s  for over $950 million in cash and shares. But the share swap never reached its conclusion for two years and after Byju's struggles with investors and lenders, the Chaudhry family refused to swap their shares with the parent Think & Learn.

A source told Mint that a settlement is now being worked out. Earlier in September, Byju's put two of its key companies, Epic and Great Learning, on sale to raise $800 million to $1 billion in cash. The troubled edtech firm is planning to settle a $1.2 billion Term loan B and the sale is part of its plan to honour its financial commitments.

Also Read

TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Adani-owned Ahmedabad airport's plan to hike fees has airlines fuming

Venus Remedies gets marketing approval for 6 chemo drugs from Philippines

Swiggy raises platform fee by 50% to Rs 3 on food delivery orders

Output of a third of manufacturing segments in August less than base year

Railway ministry generates Rs 67 lakh revenue from scrap disposal

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's Manipal hospitals BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVEGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitCricket World Cup 2023 Points TableOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon