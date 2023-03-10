JUST IN
Business Standard

To cover mental illness, buy health insurance policy offering OPD coverage

Industry regulator nudging companies to underwrite policies that include people with mental illnesses

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

mental health, depression, mind
The bulk of mental ailments require outpatient treatment, not hospitalisation. (Stock photo)

On February 27, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued a circular requiring general and health insurers to offer coverage to persons with mental illnesses (along with those having disabilities and afflicted with HIV/AIDS). It urged them to institute board-approved underwriting policies that don't exclude such people.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:32 IST

`
