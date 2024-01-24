Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

542 enforcement actions in 2023 for various violations, says DGCA

According to the release, DGCA conducted 5,745 surveillance activities -- 4,039 planned surveillance activities, 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance -- which was an all-time high

civil aviation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said it took 542 enforcement actions, including against airlines and personnel, last year, which was 77 per cent higher than similar actions taken in 2022.
As many as 5,745 surveillance activities were carried out by the regulator last year which was also an all-time high as part of enhanced oversight efforts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included suspension of Approved Training Organisation of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, IndiGo and SpiceJet for various non-compliances.
"Enforcement Actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators," the regulator said in a release.
According to the release, DGCA conducted 5,745 surveillance activities -- 4,039 planned surveillance activities, 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance -- which was an all-time high.
"This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent of surveillance activities compared to the year 2022... consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken.
"A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out for the year 2022," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for CAR non-compliance

TMS Ep605: Pilot fatigue, PV inventory, real estate stocks, stock split

New surveillance tech to reduce midair gap between aircraft from Jan 1

Regulator fines Air India Rs 1.1 cr for violating flight safety rules

In India's drive to boost tourism, tax becomes roadblock for industry

Demand for spaces in malls pushed retail leasing to all-time high in 2023

Apparel exporters seek tax incentives in Budget to boost manufacturing

India business growth at four-month high in January, shows survey

Topics : DGCA Air passenger civil aviation sector Aviation sector Airline sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon