The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12 and the Rajya Sabha on August 13, is awaiting presidential assent. Its new Section 9D seeks to prevent states from imposing any tax, cess or levy on mineral rights or “mineral-bearing lands” except in accordance with conditions prescribed by the Centre.

The provision assumes significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's July 25, 2024, judgment in Mineral Area Development Authority v Steel Authority of India. The nine-judge Constitution Bench, by an 8:1 majority, held that royalty is not a tax and that states have legislative competence to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List.

Importantly, the Court found that the MMDR Act, as it then stood, did not impose any limitation on this taxing power. It merely regulated royalty.

The judgment, however, also recognised that Parliament could subsequently impose restrictions, conditions or even a prohibition on the state's Entry 50 taxing power through a law relating to mineral development.

The sharper issue concerns the inclusion of mineral-bearing land in the Bill to bring it under the regulatory control of the Centre. The Supreme Court had separately held that states could tax land under Entry 49, including by using the quantity or value of minerals extracted from the land, or royalty rates, as a measure of the tax. Crucially, it held that Parliament's power to impose limitations under Entry 50 did not extend to Entry 49.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, touched upon this constitutional and legislative issue.

Soren said in the letter that the restriction on taxation of mineral-bearing lands appears to travel beyond the field that Parliament may competently occupy by ordinary legislation and would require an amendment to Entry 49 itself rather than to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

This is where the proposed amendment opens the door for legal challenge from states. “The Amendment Act implements what the Supreme Court said Parliament can do in relation to mineral rights. However, placing a limitation on the state's power to tax mineral-bearing lands is where the legislation makes a significant departure from the judgment,” said Ramanuj Kumar, partner and co-head, Projects (Energy & Energy Transition), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

However, Shivanshu Thaplyal, partner at Khaitan & Co, said the amendment does not technically override the judgment because the Supreme Court itself recognised Parliament's power to impose limitations on state taxation of mineral rights. “The real constitutional question is whether this particular amendment amounts to a blanket prohibition rather than a reasonable limitation,” he said.

Section 9D's attempt to cover mineral-bearing lands could, therefore, face a direct competence challenge. “Redefining such land by prescribed parameters and folding it into the Union's Entry 54 declaration does not create competence that the Constitution withholds,” said Akash Lamba, counsel at SKV Law Offices. Entry 54 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India gives Parliament the power to regulate mines and mineral development.

The amendment also proposes retrospective financial consequences. Mineral levies not deposited with or recovered by a state before the new law comes into force would be treated as invalid, while amounts already recovered would not be refundable.

This could extinguish outstanding liabilities arising from the Supreme Court's August 14, 2024, consequential order, which allowed recovery of state demands dating back to April 1, 2005, in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, while waiving interest and penalties for the period before the judgment.

Lamba said this provision could be particularly vulnerable if viewed as an attempt to nullify a judicially mandated recovery schedule. The differential treatment of amounts already collected and unpaid dues could also invite an Article 14 challenge, while the absence of clear legislative guidance on central conditions may raise concerns of excessive delegation, he said.

“It raises significant constitutional questions regarding the extent to which Parliament may, through the MMDR Act and delegated legislation, restrict a taxing power that the Supreme Court has recognised as belonging to the States. The Bill is therefore expected to invite close judicial scrutiny if enacted,” said Rahul Chouhan, partner, CMS INDUSLAW.