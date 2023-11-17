Sensex (-0.08%)
65929.43 -53.05
Nifty (-0.14%)
19737.55 -27.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
41762.60 + 36.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.49%)
6426.80 -31.95
Nifty Bank (-1.19%)
43635.05 -526.50
Heatmap

MNCs, GCCs lead India office space leasing; to reach 62 mn sq ft by 2025

Number of Global Capability Centres likely to reach 3,000 by 2030, employing more than 3 million people

Work from office, office space, employee

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Office space leasing in India is dominated by Global Capability Centres (GCC) and offshore units of multinational corporations. The total area under lease for such infrastructure is likely to reach 60-62 million square feet between 2023 and 2025, the 'Economic Times' reported citing data from CBRE.

By 2025, the number of GCCs in the country is estimated to go up from 1,580 to 1,900 by 2025, the newspaper reported. The number of GCCs is likely to reach 3,000 by 2030 with more than 3 million employees working there, up from 1.3 million workers now.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Currently, GCCs occupy about 200 million sq ft, and we anticipate this to expand to 280-300 million in the next 3-4 years, creating a demand surge of 80-100 million sq ft. Still, 80 per cent of the global 2000 firms do not have a GCC in India, which is the next big opportunity for the country," Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, told the newspaper.

The report said that the GCCs are estimated to account for about 35-40 per cent of the overall office leasing. Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, told the newspaper that global companies reconsidered their business and the scope for digitisation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that several global firms have decided to establish their GCCs in India to ensure business agility, improve efficiency, and move towards digitisation. This includes large, mid-sized, and smaller-sized firms.

Other than this, companies are also considering tier-II cities now to establish their capability centres. Shweta Sawhney, CEO of Altre Digital, said that India is very well-positioned to benefit from the growth in the GCC segment, said the report.

Also Read

Indian GCC market size to grow 144% to $110 billion by 2030: EY report

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

86% GCCs keeping service expansion as top priority over the next 1 year: EY

Net office leasing rises to 18-month high of 10.37 mn sq ft in Jul-Sep: JLL

Office leasing up 33% in July-September quarter to 15.8 mn sq ft: CBRE

Australia assures India of steady coking coal supplies amid shortage

Telecom operators projected to lose Rs 250 cr in SMS revenue to OTTs

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

GenZ workplace expectations: Professional growth, competitive pay structure

India's FY24 power demand to rise 7% amid strong industrial activity: Fitch

Topics : Coronavirus Office space leasing in top 7 cities MNCs in India Vaccination flu pandemic Multinational corporations BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon