GenZ workplace expectations: Professional growth, competitive pay structure

When it comes to workplace considerations, GenZ puts professional growth and competitive salaries above other things, The Economic Times reported citing an Adobe Survey. About 46 per cent of the survey participants put "no clear path for promotion" as the number one reason for leaving jobs. On the other hand, 43 per cent of the respondents said, "Less than satisfactory pay" was the main reason for leaving a company. The Economic Times reported this data citing the "Future of Workplace" study conducted by Adobe.

The Adobe Survey included more than 1,000 GenZ employees who had started their careers recently. Employees working at both medium and large-sized companies were interviewed, the ET report said.

More than 90 per cent of GenZ employees said that they not only want to climb up the corporate ladder but aspire to reach C-suite positions like chief executive officer, and chief finance officer, among others.

Trends in generative AI usage

Disruptions brought in by new technologies like Generative AI also attract GenZ employees. The report said that they are keen to use new technologies with 91 per cent of the survey participants saying that they feel ready for their employer to use AI in the workplace.

Notably, more than 80 per cent of respondents admitted to having tried the generative artificial intelligence technology to get work-related help.

GenZ employees expect mentors at the workplace

The ET report said that GenZ employees are also seeking mentorship for career development opportunities. 91 per cent of those asked, said that a workplace mentor is crucial for better career development. However, only 76 per cent said that they actually had one at their current workplace.

More than 40 per cent of the participants said that "lack of transparency about the future of the business and company" was the reason for them to leave jobs. While 39 per cent said that the work they were doing was "not interesting enough to make an impact" and was the top reason to quit.