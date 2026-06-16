MNRE clarifies ALMM-II exemption procedure for rooftop solar projects

Rooftop solar projects that had all modules installed at the site before June 1, 2026, but could not be commissioned by the concerned distribution company under the net-metering framework can apply for claiming exemption from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II (for solar cells), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has clarified following requests for a simplified procedure.

The exemption can be claimed through the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) portal based on GIS-tagged site photographs and documentary evidence, such as invoices, daily installation reports and self-certification, the ministry said.

MNRE has allowed case-by-case exemptions for projects to protect investments already made. It had received requests for the issuance of a simplified procedure or framework for claiming exemption in respect of rooftop solar power projects.

The ministry said in a communication to stakeholders that, between the time an application is made and the final decision is taken, the discom can verify such projects based on supporting documentary proof provided by developers and allow their commissioning with solar modules from ALMM List-I.

It further added that this window will be available only for one month from the date of issuance of this clarification, within which all such projects are to be commissioned.

If any project is delayed due to issues with the discom, that should be recorded in writing while issuing the commissioning certificate.