Mobile PLI created 130,000 direct jobs till Jun 2025: MoS IT Prasada

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the scheme has attracted cumulative investment of Minister of State for Electronics ₹12,390 crore

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, mainly meant for mobile phone production, has created 1.3 lakh direct jobs till June 2025, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the scheme has attracted cumulative investment of ₹12,390 crore and achieved cumulative production of ₹8.44 trillion.

"India has transformed itself from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. India is now the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world. The PLI Scheme has significantly boosted investment, production, exports, and job creation in India's electronics sector," Prasada said.

 

He said that the country has exported goods worth ₹4.65 lakh crore under the scheme.

According to data shared by Prasada, the export of just mobile phones "increased 127 times" from India from ₹1,500 crore in 2014-15 to ₹2trillion in 2024-25.

The minister said 75 per cent of the total mobile phone demand in the country was met through imports in 2014-15, which has now dropped to 0.02 per cent in 2024-25.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

