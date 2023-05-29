close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

The company plans to increase production by double-digits, signifying growth for the mining sector and the country's overall mineral resource development

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manganese ore production (Photo: PIB)

Manganese ore production (Photo: PIB)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MOIL, a manganese ore mining company, reported a record production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (FY23). This represents a growth of seven per cent compared with the same period last year. This is the second-highest ever production level recorded by the company in any financial year.
Formerly known as Manganese Ore (India) Limited, MOIL comes under the Ministry of Steel. It is the largest manganese ore producing company in India with a market share of 45 per cent. 

During the fourth quarter, sales also saw an improvement, reaching 391,000 tonnes, which is a three per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. Additionally, the revenue from sales of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) experienced substantial growth of 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as reported by the Ministry of Steel on Monday.
For the entire FY23, MOIL achieved the second-highest production volume since its establishment. Manganese ore sales for the year amounted nearly 1.18 million tonnes, slightly lower than the previous financial year. However, the sales turnover of EMD during FY23 surpassed 100 per cent growth compared with the corresponding period.

MOIL also made significant capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 245 crore in FY23, which is nearly equivalent to the net profit for the year. The company undertook an extensive exploration core drilling program, covering a distance of 41,762 meters during FY23. This achievement is 2.7 times higher than the average exploration conducted in the last five years. These exploration efforts not only pave the way for increased production from existing mines but also lay the groundwork for opening new manganese mines in the country.
During FY23, MOIL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 250.59 crore. The company has recommended a total dividend of Rs 3.69 per share for the year, including an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share that has already been paid.

Also Read

Sandur Manganese zooms 11% on approval to increase production

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter

Indian steel mills hopeful as demand rises, China eases Covid curbs

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

JioCinema partners NBCUniversal to bring films, TV series to India

Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO


Ajit Kumar Saxena, chairman and managing director, MOIL, expressed the company's commitment to achieving higher growth and stated that specific plans are already in place to accomplish this objective in a report by the Ministry of Steel. MOIL is confident in sustaining its growth trajectory and aims for double-digit production growth in FY24.

MOIL

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : BS Web Reports Iron ore manganese miners iron ore miners MOIL

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

Bhel
3 min read

JioCinema partners NBCUniversal to bring films, TV series to India

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indices set high benchmarks for RIL; investors fret over rising debt

Reliance Industries, RIL
5 min read

HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon