close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million

The acquisition has been done in partnership with banker Avijit Saha, who joins the company as the chief executive, it said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Warburg Pincus arm invests $125 mn in logistics firm

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced that it has acquired a 90 per cent stake in non-bank lender Vistaar Finance for USD 250 million.

The stake in the 13-year-old company has been acquired through a combination of primary and secondary investments, the PE major said in an official statement.

The acquisition has been done in partnership with banker Avijit Saha, who joins the company as the chief executive, it said.

This is one of the biggest financial sector bets taken by Warburg in the country, adding that Vistaar presently operates in 12 Indian states and has a customer base of 40,000 and over 2,500 employees.

The stake has been acquired by Warburg from existing investors and the founders.

The company had over Rs 3,150 crore of assets under management as of end-March, and its networth has increased to Rs 1,210 crore after the transactions with the overall capital buffers at 37 per cent, it said.

Also Read

Carlyle, Premji Invest eye stake in auto loan firm TVS Credit: Report

Princeton Digital Group launches $300 million data centre in Mumbai

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Snapdeal to shelve its $152 million IPO amid tech stock market retreat

Gautam Adani's discount share sale tries to woo public, silence critics

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn in energy transition by 2030; net-zero by 2038

Warburg Pincus' managing director Narendra Ostawal said Vistaar has emerged as a leading lender to small businesses in semi-urban and rural pockets that are underserved by formal sources of credit.

Saha, who has been in the industry for over three decades and was ICICI Bank's head of rural and inclusive banking, said the micro, small and medium enterprises served by Vistaar are a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country and Vistaar will embark on next phase of growth now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Warburg Pincus Non-Banking Finance Companies Indian lenders

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT
2 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO

Air India
4 min read

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Vedanta
5 min read

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon