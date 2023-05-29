close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

PG Electroplast Ltd, a contract manufacturer in the consumer electronics and appliances space, would set up a JV which will initially undertake ODM manufacturing of Google-certified LED televisions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PG Electroplast Ltd, a contract manufacturer in the consumer electronics and appliances space, would set up a joint venture (JV) which will initially undertake ODM manufacturing of Google-certified LED televisions.

The JV will have an option later to expand the partnership to include products like refrigerators, IT hardware, wearables, and hearables, said a joint statement on Monday.

"Post the execution of mutually acceptable agreements by the parties, the JV Company will be 50 per cent owned by PG Electroplast & 50 per cent owned by Jaina Group," it said.

Jaina Group owns and operates four brands of Karbonn, Gionee, Sansui, and Sens, and it is among three Google ODM licensees.

Commenting on the development Jaina Group Founder and Managing Director Pardeep Jain said: "This partnership will strengthen India's electronics manufacturing industry & contribute towards the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With PGEL's manufacturing pedigree & our deep experience in consumer electronics, this venture is well positioned to be a leading player in its space..

PG Electroplast Managing Director (Operations) Vikas Gupta said: "Jaina is a well-established and trusted name in the industry and the new JV will help strengthen our position and increase our addressable market by providing a great alternative for brands looking for manufacturing partners.

Also Read

PG Electroplast soars 8%, hits new high on strong business outlook

Adani's NDTV plans to launch 9 news channels in different languages

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

Video programming distributor DirecTV to layoff hundreds of workers

To bring iPad manufacturing to India, govt may allow Chinese JVs: Report

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn in energy transition by 2030; net-zero by 2038

Medanta net profit surges over five-fold to Rs 101 cr in March quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PG Electroplast Television manufacturing joint ventures in India

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT
2 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO

Air India
4 min read

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Vedanta
5 min read

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon