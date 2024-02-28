Sensex (    %)
                        
MSME loan portfolio's delinquency rate down to two year low of 2.3%: Report

The availability of enriched and timely credit data and rapid implementation of digital lending infrastructure has contributed significantly towards enhancing lender confidence, it said

MSMEs

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

The loan portfolio delinquency rate of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) declined to a two-year low of 2.3 per cent in the September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24), according to the TransUnion CIBIL-SIDBI report released on Wednesday. 

The delinquency rate is the percentage of loans that are overdue by more than 90 days.
The MSME loan demand across lenders — private sector, public sector banks (PSBs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) — rose 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The private banks have the least number of delinquent portfolios at 1.5 per cent, while the PSBs stood at 3.2 per cent. The delinquency rate for NBFCs was 2.9 per cent. Rates of all three lending classes fell over a period of September 2022 and September 2021.

MSME report card 

  Outstanding balance in (Rs Trillion) Delinquencies as % of balances
September 2019 18.7 trn 4.2
March 2020 19.7 trn 3.9
September 2020 20.1 3.4
March 2021 21.4 3.7
September
2021		 22.0 4.4
March 2022 24.0 2.9
September 2022 25.5 3.0
March 2023 27.9 2.4
September
2023		 28.2 2.3
 
Source: TransUnion CIBIL

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

