Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Decoded: FSSAI takes U-turn on week-old notice on 'A1', 'A2' milk products

Decoded: FSSAI takes U-turn on week-old notice on 'A1', 'A2' milk products

The regulator stated that the advisory dated August 21, 2024, issued regarding the subject cited, has been withdrawn for further consultation with stakeholders

milk factory amul mother dairy

The 'A1' and 'A2' differentiation is linked to the beta-casein protein composition in milk.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday withdrew its week-old advisory to businesses on removing claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging.

In a fresh notice, the regulator said that the advisory dated August 21, 2024, stands withdrawn for further consultation with stakeholders.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last week, the FSSAI had directed food business operators, including e-commerce firms, to remove any claims related to 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk from their products, such as ghee, butter, and curd. It noted that the decision was made because 'A1' and 'A2' milk and milk products do not align with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The 'A1' and 'A2' differentiation is linked to the beta-casein protein composition in milk, which is determined by the breed of the cow. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation. The food safety regulatory body stated that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading.

What are A1 and A2 milk and milk products?

A paper published by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) explains that beta-casein protein is one of the major proteins found in milk. It is mainly classified into two types: A1 and A2, and is linked to the genetic makeup of the cow.

More than 95 per cent of cow milk proteins are constituted by caseins and whey proteins, with beta-caseins providing “an excellent nutritional balance of amino acids,” according to a paper titled Milk Proteins and Human Health: A1/A2 Milk Hypothesis, published by the Centre-backed National Medical Library.

More From This Section

sun tv digital

From smart to short-lived: Why your TV might not last as long as you think

PremiumThe commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

C&I segment emerges as lucrative for energy companies and investors

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Avg housing prices in top 8 cities surge 12%; Delhi-NCR sees highest rise

PremiumHuman capital, employees

Industrials, energy conglomerates see double-digit churn in human capital

Meta, Instagram, Whatsapp

Call, messaging apps must comply with rules for nation's security: COAI


The A1 and A2 variants of beta-casein differ at the amino acid level, which impacts how the protein is broken down during digestion. Some studies suggest that A2 milk may be easier to digest and may offer different health benefits compared to A1 milk.

The NIL paper states that India’s breeding policy has ensured that Indian cattle naturally harbour the preferred A2 allele, while European counterparts harbour the A1 allele. These factors have led to greater demand for ‘A2’ milk and milk products, with companies marketing ‘A2’ as the healthier option.

However, scientific studies on the benefits and risks of the two milk types are limited, inconclusive, and sometimes contradictory, requiring more research.

Also Read

milk factory amul mother dairy

FSSAI withdraws advisory on removal of claims of A1, A2 types of milk

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

PremiumFood ingredients, packaged food, nutritional values

Better nutrition labelling on packaged foods: Are large fonts enough?

milk factory amul mother dairy

FSSAI orders removal of A1, A2 claims from milk, milk product marketing

FSSAI

FSSAI directs food businesses to remove A1, A2 milk claims from products

Topics : FSSAI Food safety BS Web Reports Milk Products Milk prices e commerce policy Decoded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon