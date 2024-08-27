Decoded: FSSAI takes U-turn on week-old notice on 'A1', 'A2' milk products

The 'A1' and 'A2' differentiation is linked to the beta-casein protein composition in milk.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday withdrew its week-old advisory to businesses on removing claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging.

In a fresh notice, the regulator said that the advisory dated August 21, 2024, stands withdrawn for further consultation with stakeholders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last week, the FSSAI had directed food business operators, including e-commerce firms, to remove any claims related to 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk from their products, such as ghee, butter, and curd. It noted that the decision was made because 'A1' and 'A2' milk and milk products do not align with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The 'A1' and 'A2' differentiation is linked to the beta-casein protein composition in milk, which is determined by the breed of the cow. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation. The food safety regulatory body stated that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading.

What are A1 and A2 milk and milk products?

A paper published by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) explains that beta-casein protein is one of the major proteins found in milk. It is mainly classified into two types: A1 and A2, and is linked to the genetic makeup of the cow.

More than 95 per cent of cow milk proteins are constituted by caseins and whey proteins, with beta-caseins providing “an excellent nutritional balance of amino acids,” according to a paper titled Milk Proteins and Human Health: A1/A2 Milk Hypothesis, published by the Centre-backed National Medical Library.

The A1 and A2 variants of beta-casein differ at the amino acid level, which impacts how the protein is broken down during digestion. Some studies suggest that A2 milk may be easier to digest and may offer different health benefits compared to A1 milk.

The NIL paper states that India’s breeding policy has ensured that Indian cattle naturally harbour the preferred A2 allele, while European counterparts harbour the A1 allele. These factors have led to greater demand for ‘A2’ milk and milk products, with companies marketing ‘A2’ as the healthier option.

However, scientific studies on the benefits and risks of the two milk types are limited, inconclusive, and sometimes contradictory, requiring more research.