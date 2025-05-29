Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NGT asks environment ministry to frame guidelines for plywood industry

NGT asks environment ministry to frame guidelines for plywood industry

The green body was hearing a matter regarding several plywood units causing pollution in a village in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana

National Green Tribunal

The NGT bench said plywood industries had a pollution index of 78.3 and were included in the Orange' category of industries by the CPCB. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to frame guidelines for plywood industries in the country.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding several plywood units causing pollution in a village in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana.

In its order dated May 27, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said there was an "urgent need for framing of guidelines" regarding the plywood industries as guidelines had been framed by environment ministry or Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding other industries, such as, sand mining, stone crushers, brick kilns and common bio-medical waste treatment plants by laying down measures for preventing or controlling air and water pollution.

 

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said plywood industries had a pollution index of 78.3 and were included in the Orange' category of industries by the CPCB.

The bench, however, said that no guidelines had been framed regarding various aspects of plywood industries, including their location, pollution control devices for prevention and control of air and water pollution and safeguards to be adopted in the use of carcinogenic chemicals.

"Accordingly, MoEF&CC is directed to look into the matter and take appropriate measures for framing of requisite guidelines for plywood industries and to file an action taken report in this regard within six months," the tribunal said.

The CPCB classifies industries into four categories, Red (highest pollution), Orange (moderate pollution), Green (low pollution), and White (practically non-polluting). Other industries in 'Orange' category are textile manufacturing, food processing, certain metal extraction processes, hotels and restaurants, automobile servicing and repairs, and printing and ink manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kathryn McLay, President and Chief Executive of Walmart International.

India a huge opportunity in ecommerce: Walmart executive Kathryn McLay

FDI

FDI inflows set to grow further, says DPIIT secretary at CII summit

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

McLeod Russel in discussion with NARCL for composite debt resolution

CNBC-TV18, CNBC (Photo: Company Website)

CNBC-TV18 launches Prime, global business channel for Indians abroad

student school education

Need to create capacity at secondary, higher secondary levels: Secy

Topics : Haryana Environment ministry National Green Tribunal Plywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon