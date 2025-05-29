Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CNBC-TV18 launches Prime, global business channel for Indians abroad

CNBC-TV18 launches Prime, global business channel for Indians abroad

CNBC-TV18 Prime to deliver data-driven global news for Indian business leaders with programming tailored for CXOs and decision-makers across international markets

CNBC-TV18, CNBC (Photo: Company Website)

The new channel will be available on direct-to-home (DTH) platforms like Tata Play, Dish TV, and d2h, along with cable networks (Photo: Company Website)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Network18 Media and Investments’ CNBC-TV18 on Thursday announced the launch of its new business news channel, CNBC-TV18 Prime—a global business news channel created for the global Indian.
 
“Designed for CXOs, global decision-makers, and business leaders, CNBC-TV18 Prime is set to deliver incisive, data-driven coverage of international developments through an India-first lens,” the company said in a release.
 
The new channel will be available on direct-to-home (DTH) platforms like Tata Play, Dish TV, and d2h, along with cable networks including DEN Networks, Hathway, GTPL (Gujarat Tele Link), SITI Networks, ICNCL (Indian Cable Net Company), Fastway, InCable, TCCL (Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication), Kal Cable, Arasu, VK Digital, and KCCL (Kerala Communicators Cable). This will ensure wide reach across urban and business hubs in India, the release stated.
   
“With CNBC-TV18 Prime, we are building a platform that reflects the global ambitions of India’s business leaders,” said Smriti Mehra, chief executive officer, English and Business News, Network18 Media and Investments, in a statement. “As Indian enterprises expand their presence on the world stage, there is a growing demand for intelligent, relevant, and actionable global coverage. CNBC-TV18 Prime goes beyond headlines to decode the implications of global developments for those who lead.” 

Also Read

Donald Trump, US President

Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi unveils new OI metric, position limits in fresh F&O overhaul

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live score

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB on top with quick wickets

digital infrastructure, Cyberattacks, Pahalgam attack, terrorist attacks, central government, Meity

Digital India divide: Half of rural women lack mobile phones, says NSO

RBI balance sheet grows 8.2% to ₹76.25 trillion in FY25, surplus up 27%

RBI balance sheet grows 8.2% to ₹76.25 trillion in FY25, surplus up 27%

 
The release further stated that the programming is built around a ‘follow-the-sun’ approach, beginning with coverage of the Asian markets, moving through India and Europe, and concluding the day with the US markets.
 
The show The Global Reset, hosted by Prashant Nair, will air daily at 12.00 pm, offering a deep, analytical look at the structural forces shaping economies and global markets, with a clear view of how these developments impact India. The Global Lens, hosted by Parikshit Luthra, will air daily at 8:30 pm, covering the most critical stories in foreign affairs, geopolitics, and global developments—decoding how these shape India’s political and economic positioning.
 
Adding to the comprehensive line-up, another programme will offer a deep dive into the pulse of global markets, commodities, and the evolving world of alternative asset classes.
 

More From This Section

student school education

Need to create capacity at secondary, higher secondary levels: Secy

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will be data capital of the world in 5 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

HSBC

87% of Indian firms shift focus to domestic amid trade worries: HSBC

FDI

FDI inflows set to grow further, says DPIIT secretary at CII summit

Kathryn McLay, President and Chief Executive of Walmart International.

Walmart bets on Flipkart to tap India's $1-trillion e-commerce market

Topics : business news today Network18 Indian diaspora

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon