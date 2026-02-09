Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Banks can extend collateral-free loans up to ₹25 lakh to MSEs: RBI

Banks can extend collateral-free loans up to ₹25 lakh to MSEs: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the directions related to 'Lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Monday said banks can extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) units on the basis of their good track record and financial position.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the directions related to 'Lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector'.

The amendments have been carried out to enhance the extant Collateral-Free Loan Limit for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to Rs 20 lakh, it said.

"Banks may, on the basis of good track record and financial position of the MSE units, increase the limit to dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to Rs 25 lakh as per their internal policy," the RBI said.

 

Also, banks may avail the benefit of Credit Guarantee Scheme cover, where applicable, it added.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's VRR overhaul removes parallel limits, signals confidence in bond mkts

India trade deals, trade agreement

Best of BS Opinion: Trade deals a positive, but more reforms required

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Stable environment: Base-year revisions may not have immediate implicationspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI, Banks

Co-operative banks: RBI's inclusivity pitch runs into regulatory dilemmapremium

scam, fraud, spam call

RBI monetary policy: Small digital fraud victims to get up to ₹25K refund

"However, accepting gold and silver as collateral pledged voluntarily by borrowers for loans sanctioned by the banks upto the collateral-free limit, will not be construed as a violation of the above mandate," said the amended directions.

On the need for the amendments, the RBI further said the objective is to strengthen last-mile credit delivery for Micro and Small Enterprises with limited assets to provide as collateral.

The amended Directions shall come into effect from April 01, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaming

Gaming industry body forms council to boost governance, policy advocacypremium

pharma

Pharma leaders seek regulatory reform, faster trials to spur innovationpremium

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Petroleum reserves can sustain India for 74 days in crisis: Minister Puri

mining

Rajasthan mines dept targeting ₹10,000 crore revenue recovery for FY26premium

strike, workers strike

Trade unions expect 30 crore workers to join nationwide strike on Thursday

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI MSEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance