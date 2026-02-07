Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-US trade deal: Boost seen for energy, minerals imports over 5 yrs

India-US trade deal: Boost seen for energy, minerals imports over 5 yrs

India has expressed intent to import $500 billion worth of energy, minerals, technology products and aircraft parts from the US over five years under an interim trade agreement

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Under the terms of the interim deal, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products | Photo: Shutterstock

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India intends to purchase energy, minerals, technology products and aircraft parts worth $500 billion from the US over the next five years, according to the joint statement issued earlier in the day by the two countries on an interim framework for a bilateral trade deal, which includes additional market access commitments and support for more resilient supply chains.
 
While the commerce ministry did not share details of specific energy items for imports or their volumes covered under the interim deal, data shows significant strength in US oil imports to India over the past few months.
 
"From an energy perspective, within the $500 billion imports basket, we could have items like traditional crude, shale oil and gas, and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) apart from, of course, coking coal," said a senior analyst from an accounting and consultancy firm. "The details are awaited but one will have to look at the specifics on the quality of (energy) molecules, technology and cost involved," he added.
 
 
India imported 243 million tonne (MT) crude oil worth $137 billion last financial year. The country's crude oil imports from the US nearly doubled to 13 MT between April and November 2025, up from around 7.1 MT in the same period in 2024.  
     

Also Read

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

India-US trade deal: Which sectors will benefit most from tariff cuts?

textile, textiles

Textile, apparel exports to US seen rising in double digits in FY27

Soyabean oil

India-US trade deal: DDGS duty cuts raise concerns, less so for soybean oil

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Trade pact opens $30 trn US market; safeguards key sectors, farmers: Goyal

India US Trade

India, US agree on interim trade deal framework ahead of full deal talks

India's crude oil imports from the US have already jumped sharply over the past two months, rising to 218,400 barrels per day (bpd) in January from their December level of 70,600 bpd, making the US India's fifth largest oil supplier. With the interim deal in place, and the availability of the Venezuelan crude as well, the bilateral oil trade could see a significant boost.
 
However, any increase in oil imports from the US, while phasing down Russian oil imports, would have to factor in three factors: deep discounts offered by Russia, higher freight and logistics cost in importing from the US, and the fact that most Indian refineries are compatible with the medium-sour crude grades from Russia rather than the lighter, sweet US crude. The terms sour and sweet, when used for crude oil, refer to higher and lower sulphur content as well as some heavy metals, respectively.
 
Russia currently accounts for 30 per cent of India's oil imports, a significant jump over the 2-3 per cent before the Russian-Ukraine war that began in February 2022. 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Guv Malhotra signals lower rates for longer, trade deal growth boost

kerala water metro

₹9,200 cr scheme for development of water metro systems in the pipelinepremium

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

India's imports from China dip in multiple sectors in 2024-25: MoS Prasada

Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell by only 3.5 per cent in 2025 at 1.73 million bpd from 2024, Kpler data showed

Despite Donald Trump's punitive tariff, India keeps importing Russian oilpremium

Russian oil

Russian oil tankers position close to India amid lack of clarity on US FTA

Topics : India US Trade Deal trade agreements US imports India exports minerals energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance