NITI Aayog calls for public consultation, conditional FCFS for minerals

The NITI Aayog has said that social and environmental safeguards must be retained and exploration regimes must be rebalanced in the mining sector, including through conditional first-come-first-served mechanisms for early-stage exploration in priority critical minerals required for energy transition.

This must be done with milestones, data disclosure and rights-based progression, it said in a report. India’s current mining framework exempts critical mineral projects from public consultation at the exploration stage, and exploration licences are awarded through auctions.

In its report, Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero: Critical Mineral Assessment—Demand and Supply, the policy think tank flags that accelerating critical mineral supply for India’s energy transition must not come at the cost of environmental and social accountability, warning that weak governance could ultimately delay projects and disrupt supply chains.

Under the existing regulatory framework, mining projects involving critical, strategic and atomic minerals are exempt from public consultation under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process. The exemption, notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in September 2025, allows such projects to be appraised directly at the central level without conducting public hearings, citing strategic and national interest considerations.

Against this backdrop, NITI Aayog explicitly calls to “retain public consultation” while fast-tracking critical mineral projects. The report frames public consultation as a risk-screening mechanism, emphasising that early identification of social, environmental and legal risks helps prevent litigation, community opposition and project delays.

Alongside governance safeguards, the report devotes significant attention to reforming exploration and licensing regimes. India’s mineral allocation framework was overhauled in 2015, when the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 replaced the first-come-first-served system with competitive auctions to enhance transparency and reduce discretion.

Between 2015 and 2024, 554 mineral blocks were auctioned, but only 66 mines had reached production as of August 9, 2025. The report flags that the auction system also led to aggressive bidding in some cases exceeding 100 per cent of assessed mineral value, raising concerns over cost inflation for downstream industries.

In 2023, further amendments introduced a new concession, the exploration licence (EL), aimed at promoting exploration of deep-seated and critical minerals. ELs are awarded through auctions. However, the report flags structural issues that de-incentivise companies from participating in such bidding. According to the current rules, exploration companies receive revenue for their work only after a successfully discovered resource is auctioned and developed, an outcome that takes years to materialise, if at all.

Additionally, they are only entitled to a share of the final auction premium, the value of which remains unknown at the exploration stage. Unlike in several other jurisdictions, ELs in India do not confer a right to mine, weakening incentives for private participation.

The impact is reflected in auction outcomes. Since their introduction, several states failed to successfully auction ELs, prompting the Centre to take over the process in late 2024. Of the 13 EL blocks auctioned in Tranche-1 in March 2025, only seven were successfully concluded. “These outcomes underline the persistence of discovery-stage constraints and the limited appetite for exploration under current risk-reward structures,” the report notes.

Against this backdrop, NITI Aayog has recommended introducing conditional first-come-first-served access for early-stage exploration, with milestones, data disclosure and rights-based progression, while retaining auctions for downstream mining allocation. The report positions both public consultation and exploration design as central to building a resilient critical minerals ecosystem.